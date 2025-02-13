Dhananjay Munde meets Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) Embattled Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde on Thursday met his party head and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at the latter's official residence 'Devgiri' in south Mumbai.

The opposition and several ruling alliance leaders have been seeking Munde's resignation after his close aide Walmik Karad was held in an extortion case linked to the brutal murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh on December 9.

Sources from Munde's office said the meeting was a routine interaction as part of administrative duties and NCP-related work.

There was no specific agenda of the meeting between Pawar and Munde, the sources added.

Munde has denied links to the sarpanch murder and has also refuted allegations of financial irregularities during his tenure as state agriculture minister. PTI ND BNM