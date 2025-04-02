Dhananjay Munde skips Ajit's Beed tour on health grounds, attends fashion show in Mumbai

Mumbai, Apr 2 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde, who cited health issues for skipping Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s tour of Beed on Wednesday, was seen attending a fashion show at a city hotel a day before.

Munde and his wife Rajashri attended the event on Tuesday night as their daughter Vaishnavi was participating, according to sources in NCP.

Earlier in the day, Munde posted on social media platform X, stating that he was unable to attend Ajit Pawar’s official tour in Beed due to health concerns and was undergoing treatment in Mumbai.

“I was supposed to be present for the entire duration of Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar’s visit to Beed today. However, as my health remains unstable, I had to come to Mumbai for treatment yesterday,” Munde wrote.

The former minister stated that he had informed the party leadership in advance. “I request that there should be no confusion regarding this matter,” he added.

Munde, the former Guardian Minister of Beed, had resigned from his ministerial position following widespread outrage over the brutal murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh last December. The controversy erupted after photos and videos related to the chargesheet in the case went viral.

His close aide, Walmik Karad, has been named as the main accused in Deshmukh’s kidnapping and murder. So far, eight people have been arrested in connection with the crime, while the ninth accused remains absconding. PTI MR NSK