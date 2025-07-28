Dhanbad gears up to welcome President Droupadi Murmu on July 31

Dhanbad, Jul 28 (PTI) Jharkhand’s Dhanbad city is all set to welcome President Droupadi Murmu during her upcoming two-day visit to the state beginning July 31.

As part of her itinerary, President Murmu will attend the 45th annual convocation of the 99-year-old IIT Indian School of Mines here on August 1 as the chief guest, officials said.

Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren are also expected to be present at the event, they added.

In addition to the Dhanbad programme, the President will also attend the first convocation ceremony of AIIMS Deoghar, officials said.

In the wake of Murmu's visit, deputy commissioner Aditya Ranjan has declared the Dhanbad air strip area as a no-flying zone for 32 hours from 10 am on July 31 to 6 pm on August 1, officials said.

Besides, the leaves of all senior officials have been cancelled for two days.

Flying of drones and hot-air balloons, and paragliding, would remain suspended during the period, officials added.

According to officials, President Murmu will remain in Dhanbad for around an hour to attend the IIT-ISM convocation.

"She is expected to arrive at noon and leave by 1 pm after attending the ceremony," an official said.

President Murmu will be the second President to attend a convocation ceremony at IIT ISM.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee had graced the 36th convocation of the institute as chief guest on May 10, 2014.

ISM Dhanbad was set up in 1926, and on September 6, 2016, it was awarded the status of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

Earlier, Murmu was scheduled to arrive in the state on June 10, but it was postponed.

On July 12, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation the in-patient department and operation theatre services at AIIMS-Deoghar during a visit to the city.