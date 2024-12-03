Dhanbad railway division top among country's 58 in freight loading

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Dec 3 (PTI) The Dhanbad rail division of East Central Railway (ECR) topped the country’s 58 rail divisions in freight loading and revenue earnings for the first eight months of the 2024-25 financial year, an official said on Tuesday.

Kamal Kishore Sinha, the divisional railway manager (DRM) of Dhanbad, told reporters that the division set a new record for freight loading between April and November 2024.

The division registered a freight loading of 125.95 million tons, surpassing the Bilaspur Rail Division of South East Central Railway (SECR) zone, which was placed second with 122.06 million tons.

The Khurda Road Rail Division of East Coast Railway (ECR) zone and Chakradharpur Railway Division of South Eastern Railway (ECR) zone secured third and fourth positions, with 104.83 million tons and 101.82 million tons, respectively.

Sinha also highlighted that the division earned the highest revenue of Rs 16,790.83 crore from freight loading. PTI COR SAN SAN MNB