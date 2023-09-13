Dhanbad youth shot dead, one held

Dhanbad, Sep 13 (PTI) A 25-year-old youth was shot dead at Uppar Mandra area under Barora police station, around 35km from Dhanbad district headquarters in Jharkhand, on Wednesday, police said.

Barora police station officer in-charge Nandu Pal said the incident took place around 2pm after an argument broke out between the victim, Dheeraj Rawani, and the accused, Tinku Thakur.

Pal said the bullet hit Dheeraj Rawani on his chest and he succumbed on the spot.

Thakur has been arrested and is being interrogated, police said.

Police said it is yet to ascertain the reason behind the dispute as the accused was arrested earlier too for possessing illegal arms.PTI COR NAM NAM MNB