Dhangar activist warns of protest for ST status demand

Jalna, Sep 23 (PTI) Activist Dipak Borhade who has launched a hunger strike seeking reservation for the Dhangar community in the Scheduled Tribes category has warned of taking out a protest march on Wednesday.

A huge protest would be organised to press the demand, he told reporters at Ambad Chaufully in Jalna district of Maharashtra.

"Deva Bhau (Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis) had assured us that our community would be recognised as ST, but he has failed to keep his word," Borhade alleged as his fast entered the seventh day.

The community currently enjoys 3.5% reservation under the Nomadic Tribes (NT-C) category, he added.