Dhangar man's hunger strike for ST status for community enters fourth day in Jalna

Jalna, Sep 20 (PTI) The indefinite hunger strike by a Dhangar activist seeking inclusion of the community in the Scheduled Tribe category entered its fourth day on Saturday in Maharashtra's Jalna.

The "fast unto death" will not be withdrawn till the state government accepts all his demands, Dipak Borhade told reporters.

"If the government fails to take a decision by September 24, then it will have to face the consequences. This is our final fight," he added.

A large number of Dhangar community members have been thronging the protest site in front of the collectorate here despite rains. The canopy at the site had collapsed on Friday night due to gusty winds but was re-erected soon after.

The Dhangar community, traditionally nomadic shepherds and cattle-rearers, constitutes nearly 9 per cent of Maharashtra's population. At present, they are classified as Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes (VJNT). They are, however, are pressing for ST status. PTI COR BNM