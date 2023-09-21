Dhangar quota demand: Will study methodology of other states, seek attorney general's opinion, says CM Shinde

Mumbai, Sep 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said his government will study how states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana and Chhattisgarh have handled the Dhangar community's demands for reservation.

He was speaking to reporters after meeting a delegation from the community.

"A committee comprising state bureaucrats and representatives from the Dhangar community will study the methodology of the implementation of quota in these states. A report will be prepared in a month and will be submitted to the attorney general for legal opinion," Shinde said.

Asserting that his government was positive about quota for Dhangars, the CM said there was a suggestion to set up a committee under a retired justice to look into the issue and a decision on this would be taken soon if necessary.

"Police cases against Dhangar protestors will be withdrawn. We will ensure no injustice is done to other communities. Till a decision on quota is taken, all benefits provided to Adivasis will be extended to Dhangars," Shinde informed.

He asked protestors in different parts of the state to withdraw their quota agitation.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar spoke to the CM over phone and asked him to call OBC protestors for a meeting to solve issues.

Several OBC activists are on an indefinite hunger strike since several days in Nagpur. PTI MR BNM BNM