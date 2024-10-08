Dhangar quota protesters jump onto safety net at Mantralaya

Mumbai, Oct 8 (PTI) A high drama prevailed in the Maharashtra secretariat in south Mumbai on Tuesday when Dhangar reservation supporters jumped onto the safety nets, police said.

According to the police, at least four persons jumped on the safety net placed on the second floor of the Mantralaya in the evening, an official said.

Police detained some protesters and shifted them to Marine Drive police station for further action, the official said.

He said a group of 15 persons, including supporters of former MLA Prakash Shendge, reached the Mantralaya premises and raised slogans before some of them jumped on the safety nets.

Dhangar (shepherd) community members have been demanding the reservation under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

Interestingly, Mantralaya is emerging as the hot spot for protests as assembly elections are drwing close.

On October 4, some tribal leaders, including Maharashtra assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, jumped onto the safety net installed there over the tribal quota issue, officials said. PTI DC NSK