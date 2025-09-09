Dhankar has maintained uncharacteristic silence, nation waits for him to speak out: Cong

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday said that former vice president Jagdeep Dhankar has maintained an uncharacteristic silence for 50 days now and as the election for his successor gets underway, the nation continues to wait for him to speak out.

A direct contest is taking place between NDA's C P Radhakrishnan and the Opposition's B Sudershan Reddy for Tuesday's vice presidential election, with the BJP-led alliance having a clear edge in the poll necessitated due to the sudden resignation of Dhankhar.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that for 50 days now, Dhankar has maintained an "uncharacteristic silence".

"Today as the election for his successor gets underway, the nation continues to wait for him to speak out after his unprecedented and unexpected resignation as VP following the expression of his concerns on the deep neglect of farmers by the Modi government, on the dangers posed by 'ahankar' of those in power, etc.," Ramesh said.

Both the ruling NDA and Opposition INDIA bloc held separate meetings on Monday in Parliament complex in a show of strength, where they sensitised their respective MPs about the election process and also held mock polls while exhorting their members to vote correctly.

Members of Parliament are not bound by party whips to vote in the vice presidential election, which takes place under a secret ballot system.