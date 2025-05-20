Dhankhar bats for direct subsidy for farmers

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday made a fresh pitch for giving direct subsidy to farmers, asserting that indirect subsidy does not achieve "optimal results".

Dhankhar also said that he is flagging issues of farmers because in the economy of the country, in the political stability of the country, in the social fabric of the country, the farmer has to play a very significant role.

He made these remarks in his meeting with former prime minister H D Deve Gowda here.

The vice president had met Gowda to greet him on his birthday.

Earlier too, Dhankhar had said that any subsidy given to the farm sector, in any form, must reach farmers directly.

According to the vice president secretariat, Dhankhar told the former prime minister that "Farmer is in your heart, farmer is in your mind sir. And I am also agitating issues of farmers because in the economy of the country, in the political stability of the country, in the social fabric of the country, the farmer has to play a very significant role".

The vice president told Gowda that it was after discussing with him that he remarked that the farmer must directly get subsidy that will change their lives.

"Indirect subsidy, there are always leakages. It does not achieve optimal results. So when I seek your blessing, particularly on this momentous occasion, I will go with renewed vigour, energy and motivation to serve the people at large. And I will leave aside the challenges as being personal or otherwise," Dhankhar said. PTI NAB DV DV