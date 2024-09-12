Dhankhar, Birla condole CPI(M) veteran Yechury's passing

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday condoled the passing of CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, saying he left behind a rich legacy of unwavering commitment to public service.

Yechury (72) passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi following prolonged illness.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of veteran leader Shri Sitaram Yechury ji. His career spanning five decades has been marked by significant contributions towards strengthening Indian democracy. He leaves behind a rich legacy of unwavering commitment to public service," the Vice-President's Secretariat said quoting Dhankhar, who is also the Rajya Sabha chairperson.

In a post on X, Birla prayed for peace for the departed soul. PTI NAB SZM