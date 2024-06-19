Dhankhar calls for all-round efforts for eradication of sickle cell anaemia from country

Dindori (MP), Jun 19 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday urged everyone to make efforts to eradicate sickle cell disease for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a national programme.

“The nation will be developed by 2047 and eradication of sickle cell disease from the country will mark its identity. The PM had already launched the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission from the neighbouring district of Shahdol in 2023. The 'havan' (effort) has already begun and everyone has to take part in it,” Dhankhar said.

The vice president was speaking at a programme in Dindori town of Madhya Pradesh on the ‘World Sickle Cell Day’.

Sickle-cell anaemia is caused by a defective gene, Haemoglobin S, which causes flexible red blood cells to become stiff sickle-shaped cells, obstructing blood flow and increasing the risk of organ damage.

“The marathon march of nationality is going on and everyone is walking along. Nobody will be able to restrict India’s development. But it will be completed only when sickle cell disease is eradicated from the country by 2047, and for achieving this goal active participation of all is necessary,” the vice president said.

He also said it is a matter of pride for everyone that a tribal woman, Droupadi Murmu, became the country's President for the first time and administered the oath to PM Modi.

“The day Droupadi Murmu took the oath and she later administered the same (oath) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his third term, the country's history was written in golden letters that day,” he said.

Dhankhar also said that when he became a member of Parliament in 1989, the country's economy was even smaller than London and Paris and its gold was mortgaged in two banks in Switzerland.

“But today where we have reached. We have left behind countries like Brazil, Canada, England, and France (in terms of economy) and now we will overtake Germany and Japan," he said.

Dhankhar praised Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for taking “bold decisions like restricting the use of loudspeakers on religious and other places in the state”.

“In the first meeting itself, the chief minister decides where loudspeakers will be played and where they will not. What one can say about such a CM? It was a very effective decision," he remarked.

Dhankhar also praised the CM for taking steps towards tribal development and holding his government's first cabinet meeting in Jabalpur, the land of Rani Durgawati, who defeated several kings and is remembered for her valour.