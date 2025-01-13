Dhankhar extends Lohri, Pongal greetings

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday extended greetings on Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Magha Bihu and Pongal.

These festivals, each uniquely celebrated across India's diverse landscapes, represent its age-old tradition of honouring the harvest season, he said.

"May the sacred flames of Lohri and Magha Bihu dispel all adversity, may the soaring kites of Makar Sankranti fill our hearts with jubilation, and may the traditional sweetness of Pongal bring forth moments of celebration and happiness," Dhankhar said in a post on X. PTI NAB DV DV