Dhankhar flags off two tele-medicine mobile clinics

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday flagged off two state-of-the-art mobile clinics with tele-medicine services for deployment in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, and Kalaburagi in Karnataka.

Advertisment

Addressing the gathering at the flag off ceremony here, he emphasised, "Quality healthcare, accessible healthcare, affordable healthcare has been a mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi." The use of tele-medicine has been remarkably successful, he noted.

"Our digital penetration has gained global accolade," Dhankhar said. PTI NAB TIR TIR