Dhankhar, former Union minister Murli Manohar Joshi attend launch ceremony of book 'The Unbecoming'

New Delhi, December 17 (PTI) Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar and Padma Vibhushan awardee and former Union minister Dr Murli Manohar Joshi attended the launch ceremony of the book "The Unbecoming" here.

The former Union minister said that author Kartikeya Vajpayee has presented a solution to an important problem through the symbols of cricket in "The Unbecoming". Joshi said that being free from ego is true spiritual practice.

The book's foreword has been written by Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama and the introduction by Swami Sarvapriyananda.

Padma Vibhushan awardee, philosopher and politician Dr Karan Singh highlighted the continuity between the themes of the novel and India's philosophical tradition.

He said, "People often ask how public life and spiritual life can be combined? Based on my experience of the last 75 years, it is entirely possible – provided one has a deep commitment to both inner self-realisation and public life." The book launch was organized by the Prabha Khaitan Foundation.