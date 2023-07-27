Dhankhar hosts retiring MPs of Rajya Sabha over dinner

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday hosted some of the retiring MPs of the Upper House over dinner.

Besides the retiring members, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal were also present at the dinner.

"Vice-President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar hosted retiring members of Rajya Sabha over dinner at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas. Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, Leader of the House (Rajya Sabha) Piyush Goyal and others were also present," the Vice-President said on Twitter.

He also shared pictures of some of the retiring members at his residence.

The MPs present at the dinner include Shanta Chhetri, Dola Sen, Susmita Dev, Jugalsinh Lokhandwala, P Bhattacharya and Vinay Tendulkar. PTI SKC NSD NSD