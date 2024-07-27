Dhankhar laments opposition walkout in Rajya Sabha during PM's speech

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday criticised the opposition walkout during the speech of the prime minister, asserting that he does not belong to any political party but to the entire country.

Dhankhar also rejected suggestions about the Chair's partiality, saying his inclination is towards the basic sentiment of the member towards the Constitution, towards the law and towards the country.

Addressing the new Rajya Sabha members at an orientation programme here, Dhankhar said it hurts when members keep looking for an opportunity to create disruption.

"Political parties decide before the House begins that they will create disruption today. Is it appropriate?" he questioned.

He said such things do not happen in other thriving democracies. "Why here?" Dhankhar described as deeply concerning the personal attacks and "hit-and-run strategy" adopted by members to capture attention and "secure newspaper space".

He also said national issues and interests should take precedence over political considerations.

Referring to the walkout staged by the opposition in the Rajya Sabha during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply on the motion of thanks in the last session, he said the PM does not belong to any political party.

"After six decades, a prime minister came for a third consecutive term. The prime minister does not belong to any political party.

"The prime minister is called the Leader of the House, the PM is of the country. The opposition did not listen to that prime minister in the Rajya Sabha," he said.

Ignoring time constraints, Dhankhar said, he gave more than 1.30 hours to Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and the Leader of the House Jagat Prakash Nadda, and did not let anyone interrupt them during the debate on the motion of thanks.

He asserted that no topic is off limits for discussion in Parliament, provided proper procedure is followed.

Any topic, any person, any individual including the conduct of the Chair can be discussed if proper procedure as laid down in rules of procedure of the House is followed, he told the MPs.

Emphasising that "Parliament is supreme for its procedure, for its proceedings", he said any proceeding in Parliament is beyond review, either of the Executive or any other authority. PTI NAB KSS KSS