Dhankhar lays foundation stone for Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub

Shillong, Oct 16 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub in New Shillong.

He also launched the 'CM Business Catalyst: Student B-Plan Challenge', which is supported by IIM-Shillong, and presided over the signing of an MoU between UNDP and the Meghalaya government for promoting entrepreneurship.

The Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub will be built on a 6.54-acre plot at Rs 77.5 Cr. It will be developed as a facility for incubation, training, collaboration and industry partnerships.

Speaking at the function, Dhankhar said the empowerment of youth will boost the economy of the country.

"Skilling youth is the need of the time," he said.

Lauding Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma for the initiatives, he said that the skill and innovation hub will go a long way in promoting entrepreneurship in the state.

He also exuded confidence that the human resources of the state will get a boost with the establishment of the centre.

Dhankhar said the highest office of the country, the president of India, is held by a tribal woman, and Meghalaya's first female DGP, Idashisha Nongrang, is also a tribal. "It shows the changing profile of India's growth trajectory." Stating that PM Narendra Modi has opened a window of opportunities for the youth through different skilling and startup programmes, he said that Rs 60,000 crore has been earmarked for skilling 5 lakh youth in the next five years.

The chief minister said that Meghalaya's young population is its strength.

He said his government was supporting entrepreneurship in a big way, and to address the manpower shortage, the skill and innovation hub was being set up.

"About 85 per cent of our population is below 45. The youth are our greatest strength and asset and we have initiated programmes that channelise this strength," he said.