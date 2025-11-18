Dhankhar meets Vice President Radhakrishnan

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday met his successor C P Radhakrishnan here, his first formal interaction with the incumbent.

Dhankhar had quit on July 21 as the vice president, citing health reasons.

His sudden resignation had led to an election to the post.

Dhankhar, the first occupant of the swanky Vice President's Enclave, met Radhakrishnan this afternoon, officials said.

This is the first meeting of the two since Radhakrishnan's swearing in as the vice president in September.

Dhankhar had last met Radhakrishnan on the latter's swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Vice presidents used to stay in Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas on Maulana Azad Road.

Around two years ago, the Vice President's Enclave became their new official residence. Dhankhar was the first occupant of the property spread over 13 acres. PTI NAB VN VN