Dhankhar nominates ophthalmologist M L Raja to S Radhakrishnan Chair

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday nominated ophthalmologist M L Raja for the Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair for one year.

Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair was initiated by Rajya Sabha in 2009 with the objective of promoting research on different aspects of Parliamentary democracy in India.

Dhankhar announced the nomination of Raja at an event here.

The Chair was initiated after the first vice president, who later became the president.

The chair was initiated for the first time in the year 2009 and was made functional during Dhankhar's tenure.

He said Raja brings exceptional multidisciplinary expertise as an ophthalmologist, epigraphist, archaeologist, and historian. He is currently serving as director of AVINASH (Academy on Vibrant National Arts and Scientific Heritage) and RICH (Research Institute of Chronology and History).

He holds qualifications spanning medicine, archaeology and epigraphy, and history. PTI NAB NAB DV DV