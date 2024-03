New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be on a two-day visit to Hyderabad beginning Saturday, his office has said.

On Saturday, Dhankhar will be the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony of the 'Global Spirituality Mahotsav' at Kanha Shanti Vanam, Hyderabad, the vice president's secretariat said on Friday. PTI NAB NAB VN VN