Dhankhar pays tributes to Charan Singh on birth anniversary

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday paid tributes to former prime minister Charan Singh on his birth anniversary, recalling his contribution to the agri sector.

Talking to reporters at Kisan Ghat after paying tributes to Singh on his 122nd birth anniversary, Dhankhar said it is an occasion for everyone to take a resolve that agriculture is necessary for India's rise.

"Agro sector and farmer welfare are fundamentals for a passage to a developed nation at 2047," he said.

He said as Singh was committed towards holistic development of farmers, it was time for all of us to "converge our energies and get into the job that these celebrations are festive occasions for the farmer and would be game changer for the country's economy." PTI NAB DV DV