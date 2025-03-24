Dhankhar questions Karnataka Dy CM suggestion for quota on religious ground

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday questioned suggestions that the Karnataka government is mulling four per cent reservation for Muslims, saying it is contrary to constitutional provisions.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had recently suggested making changes to the Constitution to facilitate reservation to Muslims in government contracts.

The issue resonated in Lok Sabha on Monday with the ruling BJP questioning the idea and seeking Shivakumar's removal.

Addressing a group of Rajya Sabha interns here and without naming Karnataka, Dhankhar said "one state" has indicated that it will make reservation for "contracts that is in the domain of business to a particular community, a religious denomination".

"Now look at the constitutional provisions. Does our Constitution allow any reservation on religious considerations? Find out what B R Ambedkar had said, and you will be enlightened that there can be no reservation on religious considerations," the vice president, also chairperson of Rajya Sabha, said.

Dhankhar said the Constitution provides for a hand-holding mechanism, an affirmative mechanism for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and socially and educationally backward classes.

He said the Constitution was amended and economic criterion was made a basis, with the courts later upholding it.