Dhankhar recalls Bose's patriotism on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday recalled the unyielding spirit of Subhash Chandra Bose towards the cause of the country on his birth anniversary.

The birth anniversary of Netaji, as the iconic leader was popularly called, is observed as Parakram Divas (day of valour).

In a post on X, Dhankhar said Bose's exemplary dedication to India's Independence and the formation of the Azad Hind Fauj stand as testament to his extraordinary vision and valour.

"Netaji's valour, nationalistic fervour, and monumental contribution to freeing India from foreign rule continue to inspire countless Indians. He personified selfless devotion to the cause of the motherland," the vice president said.

He hoped that Netaji's unyielding spirit and determination continue to inspire people to work tirelessly for a strong, self-reliant and united India. PTI NAB DV DV