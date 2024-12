New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his spouse Sudesh on Friday paid their final respects to former prime minister Manmohan Singh at his residence here.

They conveyed their profound condolences to Singh's family members, acknowledging his enduring legacy and invaluable contributions to the nation, the Vice-President's Secretariat said in a post on X.

Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, late on Thursday night. PTI NAB NAB SZM SZM