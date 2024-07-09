Dhankhar to address Maharashtra legislators on Thursday

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will address the Maharashtra legislature on July 11 on 'enhancement of democratic values and ethics in the country', official sources said on Tuesday.

Dhankhar, who is also the Rajya Sabha chairperson, was invited by the presiding officers of the legislative assembly and the legislative council to address members of the two Houses.

The sources pointed out that Dhankhar has been very vocal about maintaining strict adherence to democratic values and parliamentary traditions in Rajya Sabha and has slammed the "growing tendency" among members to disrupt proceedings in Parliament and legislatures.

The vice-president's visit to the Maharashtra legislature comes in the backdrop of his multiple face-offs with Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and walkout by opposition members during the prime minister's reply to the President's address in the Upper House earlier this month.

Dhankhar had dubbed the walkout as a grave insult to the Constitution and had expressed his displeasure when Kharge came into the Well of the House, raising slogans. PTI NAB DIV DIV