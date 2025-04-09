Dhankhar to attend 'Mahanatya' on the life of emperor Vikramaditya

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will attend a cultural production based on the life of emperor Vikramaditya here later this week, his office said on Wednesday.

'Mahanatya', based on the life of emperor Vikramaditya, will be staged on April 12 at Madhavdas Park located at Red Fort here.

'Mahanatya' is a spectacular theatrical presentation that brings to life the inspiring saga of Samrat Vikramaditya - the iconic emperor of Ujjain, renowned for his valour, sense of justice, and patronage of arts and learning, the vice president secretariat said.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel, state Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union minister Gajendra Shakhawat and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will also be present. PTI NAB ZMN