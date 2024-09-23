Dhankhar to deliver keynote address at UP trade event

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will deliver the keynote address at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show on Wednesday.

The event is being organised at Gautam Buddha Nagar.

His office said on Monday that the Vice President will preside over the inaugural session of Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2024, where he will deliver the keynote address.

This is the second edition of UPITS, which will showcase the trade and culture of Uttar Pradesh, and will also highlight Vietnam as the 'partner country'. PTI NAB SHW