New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Ayodhya on Friday, his office said.

Dhankhar and his spouse Sudesh will visit the Shri Ram Lala Temple, Hanumangarhi Temple and Kuber Tila in Ayodhya.

They will also participate in the 'aarti' at Saryu Ghat on May 10, an official statement said.

Recently, President Droupadi Murmu had also offered prayers at the Ram temple. PTI NAB DV DV