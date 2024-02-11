Dhankhar to Patil: Vice President meets another Sainik School alumnus in Gondia

Gondia, Feb 11 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, an alumnus of Sainik School Chittorgarh, was delighted to meet another sainik school alumnus during a visit to Maharashtra’s Gondia district on Sunday.

Dhankhar interacted with cadets of Manoharbhai Patel Military School of Gondia Education Society in Maharashtra’s Gondia district.

Former Union minister Praful Patel is the patron of the governing council of the school, named after his late father.

At the event, Dhankhar was introduced to Sandip Patil, Inspector General, Anti-Naxal Operations. The IPS officer heads Maharashtra Police’s team against Maoists, active mostly in Gadchiroli and adjoining regions.

“Dhankar was happy when Patil told him that he was an alumnus of Sainik Scholl Satara, India’s first Sainik School,” an official said.

The Vice president told Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was with him, about Sainik Schools in the country. Shinde responded by telling him that Patil is a dashing officer heading the anti-Naxal operations.

The Sainik Schools are public schools established and managed by the Sainik Schools Society under Ministry of Defence. PTI COR VT VT