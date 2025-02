New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be on a day-long visit to Jammu on Saturday, his office said.

During his tour, the vice president will preside over the 10th convocation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University.

He will also visit Mata Vaishno Devi and Bhairon ji temples.

Following the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh in December last year, Dhankhar's visit to Jammu and Kashmir was postponed due to state mourning. PTI NAB RHL