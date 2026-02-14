Dhankhar was forced to quit as VP as govt didn't approve of his voice in support of farmers: Ramesh

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged on Saturday that former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar was "forced to quit" as the Modi government did not approve of his voice in support of farmers.

Ramesh also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of betraying the interests of lakhs of farmers by agreeing to the India-US trade deal.

In a post on X, he said no farewell has been given to Dhankhar, the son of a farmer, till date.

"Son of a farmer, Jagdeep Dhankhar was forced to resign as the vice president of India on July 21, 2025, because the Modi government did not approve of his voice in support of farmers. And to date, no farewell ceremony has been held for him.

"This exposes the true colours of the prime minister -- who betrayed the interests of lakhs of farmers by agreeing to the trade deal with the United States," Ramesh alleged in his post in Hindi.

The Congress has been accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government of ignoring the interests of farmers in the India-US trade deal by allowing American agriculture products in India.

The government, has however, said the interests of India's farmers have been protected under the deal. PTI SKC RC