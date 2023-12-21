Dhankhar's mimicry: Delhi BJP holds protest at Jantar Mantar, demands apology from oppn MPs

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The Delhi BJP on Thursday held a protest at Jantar Mantar here against "mocking" of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar by TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee and demanded an apology from opposition leaders including Congress' Rahul Gandhi.

Several protesters had tied black bands on their foreheads. BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari and Pravesh Verma were among those who took part in the protest.

The political row broke out after Banerjee derisively mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament on Tuesday against the suspension of MPs, drawing strong condemnation from the ruling BJP. Gandhi was seen making a video of the performance by Banerjee.

"Parliament is the temple of democracy. The Lok Sabha speaker and the Rajya Sabha chairman are not individuals but institutions. Making fun of them and disrespecting them is like insulting that temple. We demand an apology from Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders," Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said.

Dhankhar has said the December 19 incident is an insult to his background as a farmer and his caste (Jat).

On Wednesday, the Jat Mahasangh held a protest march near the Congress headquarters here against Dhankhar's mimicry and burnt an effigy of the party.