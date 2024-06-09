Dhar MP Savitri Thakur sworn in as minister of state in Modi govt

Bhopal, Jun 9 (PTI) Savitri Thakur, who won from Dhar (Scheduled Tribe reserved) seat in Madhya Pradesh in the recently held general elections, was on Sunday sworn in as a minister of state in the Narendra Modi government.Thakur (46), a prominent woman tribal leader of the BJP in the state, won the Lok Sabha poll in 2014 but was denied a ticket in the 2019 edition. In the 2024 polls, she defeated the Congress' Radheshyam Muvel by 2.18 lakh votes.

She was first elected as a member of the district panchayat in 2003 and later became its president. After holding various party posts at the state and national level, she was given a ticket for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. PTI ADU MAS BNM