Dharamshala mayor presents annual budget of Rs 141.51 crore

Dharamshala, Mar 11 (PTI) Dharamshala Mayor Neenu Sharma presented the Municipal Corporation's annual budget for the year 2025-26, setting it at Rs 141.51 crore. The budget has a strong focus on environmental protection.

A key highlight of the budget is the launch of the 'Dharamshala Solar Mission,' aimed at promoting renewable energy. As an incentive, domestic consumers installing three-kilowatt solar panels will receive a 10 per cent discount on house tax, while commercial buildings will get a 5 per cent tax relief for solar panel installations.

Additionally, to enhance the city’s revenue, the Municipal Corporation has proposed several measures, including hiking the English liquor cess from Rs 1 to Rs 5 and the country liquor cess from Rs 1 to Rs 3. The Corporation also proposed raising the per-unit cess on electricity from 1 paisa to 10 paisa.

It was also announced during the budget that all new residential and commercial buildings must incorporate rainwater harvesting systems to obtain construction approval.

To address parking issues, the corporation proposed multi-storey parking facilities and roadside yellow-line parking zones.

Additionally, a budget provision of Rs 1 crore per ward has been made for localized development projects.

During the budget presentation, the Mayor also announced plans to promote rainwater harvesting through rooftop collection systems, renovation of natural water sources and wells to ensure sustainable water management, and the fast-tracked construction of a night street food market, with 50 shops to be built at a cost of Rs 5 crore.