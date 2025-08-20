Dharamshala Ropeway temporarily suspended after landslide near Pillar No.5

Dharamshala, Aug 20 (PTI) Authorities on Wednesday ordered immediate suspension of the Dharamshala Ropeway (Skyway) in view of passenger safety after a landslide occurred near the facility's pillar number 5.

In an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Kangra and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, Hemraj Bairwa, the ropeway's operating agency has been instructed to ensure strict compliance.

The order said that all activities of the Dharamshala Ropeway, connecting Lower Dharamshala to McLeodganj, shall be suspended citing passenger safety concerns following a landslide near the project site.

According to the report submitted by the Dharamshala sub-divisional magistrate (civil), a landslide occurred near pillar number 5 of the ropeway, creating a potential risk to passenger safety.

Exercising powers under Sections 30 and 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the deputy commissioner directed that operations remain suspended until further orders.

The ropeway's operating agency has been instructed to ensure strict compliance, while the SDM has been asked to form a technical committee comprising geological experts from the Central University of Dharamshala, officials from various departments, along with representatives from the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation.

The committee will inspect the site within two days and submit its report.

Bairwa also said that a final decision regarding the resumption of the ropeway services will be taken based on the committee's findings. The district superintendent of police and the SDM (Civil) have been directed to ensure enforcement of the suspension order.

The Dharamshala ropeway, which was inaugurated in January 2022 by then Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. It serves as a 1.8 km aerial link between Dharamshala and McLeodganj and was built at the cost of Rs 207 crores.

The ropeway has 10 support towers and 18 gondolas having a capacity of eight passengers each. PTI COR OZ OZ