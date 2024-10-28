Dharamshala trust to launch mobile clinic bus to provide free test facilities for slum dwellers

Shimla, Oct 28 (PTI) A Dharamshala-based charitable trust is all set to add a new chapter in service of the poor and downtrodden by launching a mobile clinic bus to provide free test facilities to slum dwellers around the city.

The trust has already proved to be a boon for destitute children begging in the streets and scavenging in the rubbish dumps gain access to education.

The mobile clinic bus, equipped with facilities for a large range of diseases, is scheduled to be flagged off by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday.

Buddhist monk Lobsang Jamyang, director of Dharamshala-based Tong-Len Charitable Trust set up in 2004, said the mobile clinic bus will also reach slums in the Kangra valley, far flung-areas and slums in Nadaun and Jammu.

The mobile clinic bus aims at providing free medical tests and first-aid to 20,000 people at their doorstep and also plans to start tele-medicine service soon.

Free tests facility will be available of kidney, lever, tuberculosis, diabetes, hormone-related blood tests, X-rays, ECG, semen test and RTCP. Free medicines will also be provided.

Besides trained nurses and paramedical staff, vaccines for expectant mothers will also be available, he added. PTI BPL KSS KSS