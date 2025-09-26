Dharashiv collector apologises for dancing at Tuljapur festival amid farm distress due to rains

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 26 (PTI) Dharashiv collector Kirtikumar Pujar apologized on Friday after a video of him dancing on stage went viral on social media amid heavy rains and flooding in the region causing distress to farmers.

In a press release, Pujar claimed he danced at the ongoing festival at Tuljapur, which has been given the status of 'state festival', since he was president of the festival committee and temple trust.

"I had to participate in the festival," he said.

Pujar, in his defence, also said he was requested by the artists to come on stage and dance to a religious song.

"If anyone is hurt by my act, I personally apologize," he said in the release.

Speaking about the recent heavy rains, Pujar claimed the district administration under him was working as a team to provide relief.

"Almost two thousand employees are working day and night to distribute compensation, conduct loss surveys and evacuate people by putting their own lives in danger," he said. PTI AW BNM