Dharavi redevelopment: Not an inch of land given to Adani, minister Shelar tells assembly

Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI) The Dharavi Redevelopment Project is the only one in Mumbai that ensures housing for even ineligible slum dwellers within the city, Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar said on Friday while asserting that not an inch of land there has been given to (billionaire industrialist Gautam) Adani.

Replying to a debate in the assembly on infrastructure issues, he said the claim that Dharavi's land has been given to Adani is completely false and misleading.

"Those making such allegations should know that all the land in Dharavi is owned by Dharavi Redevelopment Authority, a company established by the state government," he said while challenging critics to provide a single official land record (7/12 extract) in Adani's name to support their claims.

The DRPPL (Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Limited) is the contractor tasked with the redevelopment, and as per the agreement, 20 percent of the contractor's profits will be allocated to the state government, he said.

Answering questions from members on the Dharavi redevelopment plan, the minister said, "Out of the total 430 acres of Dharavi land, 37 per cent will be allocated for open spaces such as playgrounds and entertainment areas." Nearly 50 percent of Dharavi's land belongs to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), while other portions are owned by the state and Central governments.

According to redevelopment norms, landowners whose land is utilized for slum rehabilitation receive compensation equivalent to 25 percent of the ready reckoner rate.

"This applies to BMC and government authorities as well. Also, eligible slum dwellers will be provided houses within Dharavi, while ineligible slum dwellers will be allocated homes elsewhere but in Mumbai itself. This makes the Dharavi Redevelopment Project unique as it ensures housing solutions for all affected residents," Shelar said.

Meanwhile, to facilitate the rehabilitation of slum dwellers on railway land in Mumbai, the government has formed a committee under the chairmanship of the state chief secretary, he informed the House.

"Meetings have already taken place. Coordination with the Central government is being carried out through letters and discussions," he added. PTI MR BNM