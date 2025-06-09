Dharavi redevelopment project not for its citizens but for Adani, claims Aaditya

Mumbai, Jun 9 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said the Dharavi redevelopment project was not for the betterment of local residents but the Adani group.

Speaking at a meeting in Mulund in the north eastern tip of the metropolis, he said as per the master plan, the cut off date for eligible residents, who will be settled in Dharavi itself, was 2000.

"The dumping ground, salt pan lands are being given away to Adani group for housing people of Dharavi. Where is humanity? When our government wanted to shift the Metro car shed from Aarey to save forests, the Central government didn't allow it," he said.

"When Uddhav Thackeray was CM, property tax for homes less than 500 square feet was waived off. But when the BJP returned to power, the decision was scrapped. But the Adani group is being given Mumbai land for almost free of cost. The BMC didn't want to hand over Deonar dumping ground but Adani group used its government connection to get the land," he alleged.

The BMC will give Deonar dumping ground land to Adani after cleaning, the expenses for which will be taken from citizens by way of garbage tax, he added.

"The people of Mumbai need to be united for the sake of their city. This is not a political party's fight. If people will be resettled elsewhere , what will Adani group do in Dharavi," he said.

Thackeray said the BJP is laying when it says the Dharavi redevelopment tender was issued by the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

It was issued in 2022, he added (when Eknath Shinde was CM).