Dharavi redevelopment project will not be successful if its nature is changed: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Aug 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said Dharavi is a centre for economic activity and cannot be viewed as a slum alone and stressed that its redevelopment project will not be successful if its nature is changed.

Speaking at an event where keys of new houses were handed to the residents of BDD chawl that underwent redevelopment, Fadnavis said if one looks at Maharashtra, there are three-four cities that have a population of over 10 lakh.

Dharavi alone has a population of 10 lakh. Redeveloping Dharavi means building a new city, he said.

Fadnavis said when the government decided to redevelop Dharavi, it was decided that housing will be provided to all.

If ineligible people are removed, it will lead to another slum. The ineligible will be given houses under rental accommodation and ownership of the house will be transferred in their name in 12 years, he said.

"We are rehabilitating eligible people in the same locality and giving them all amenities. Dharavi cannot be viewed as a slum. It is a centre for economic activity. The economic activities that go on in Dharavi do not probably happen in an industrial cluster," the CM said.

"If we change its nature, the project will never be successful. Their residences are linked to their profession. We have to establish elaborate activities like creating a value chain in Dharavi and not tax them for five years. Dharavi will see a vibrant industrial colony," Fadnavis said.

The ambitious Dharavi redevelopment project is being opposed by the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and a section of residents.

In November last year, the Adani Group emerged as the highest bidder for the 259-hectare Dharavi Redevelopment Project. The group put in a Rs 5,069 crore bid for the redevelopment of one of the largest slum sprawls in the world, outbidding DLF, which had quoted Rs 2,025 crore. PTI PR BNM