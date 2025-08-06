Dharm is truth, it's practice helps people get courage, determination: Bhagwat

Nagpur, Aug 6 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said dharm is the truth and a pious work and following the path with responsibility will help to keep the society peaceful.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Dharm Jagran Nyas office here, Bhagwat said the practice of dharm and being committed to it helps people to get courage and determination to find a way out in times of crisis.

"If your commitment to dharm is solid, you will never lose courage. Everyone has seen the film 'Chhaava' (based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj). Not just big names, even ordinary people have sacrificed themselves to remain committed to dharm," he said.

Bhagwat said it is the responsibility of the society to ensure people don't deviate from the path of dharm.

"The world needs dharm which manages diversities like Hinduism. Dharm teaches apnapan (oneness) and allows us to accept diversities. We are diverse but not different from one another. The final truth is that we may look different but we are the same," he said. PTI MR GK