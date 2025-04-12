Dharma can lead everyone to happiness, we should not change it due to greed or fear: Bhagwat

Valsad, Apr 12 (PTI) One may encounter greed, temptation and enticement in everyday life, and they may take people away from their religion, but dharma alone can lead everyone to happiness, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday.

People should not change (religion) under the influence of greed or fear, said Bhagwat at Sadgurudham in Barumal of Gujarat’s Valsad district, where he participated in the silver jubilee celebrations of the Shree Bhav Bhaveshwar Mahadev Temple.

“We know how to unite and want to unite. We do not want to fight. But we will have to save ourselves. For this, there have been arrangements since ancient times, because there are forces today that want us to change (convert).

“But even when there is no such force in our daily life, incidents of greed, temptation and enticement come up,” said the top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader.

At the time of the Mahabharata, he said, there was no one to convert, but what Duryodhan did in greed to take the kingdom of the Pandavas was ‘adharma’.

“Religious conduct should be observed regularly. We should not act under the influence of attachment and allure, nor should we get trapped in selfish greed. Greed or fear should not turn us away from our faith. That is why such centers have been established here,” he said.

Bhagwat was referring to Sadgurudham, which conducts social activities in remote tribal areas to uplift Adivasis.

He said that when such centres did not operate in these areas, ascetics would go from village to village, making people listen to satsang and keeping them firm on the path of dharma.

Later, as the population increased, arrangements were made to set up these centers where people would visit and get the benefit of dharma, he said.

“Such centres were called temples, which have always been a place where the entire society gathers, where they reap the benefit of worship, spirituality, and also get the opportunity to practise art,” he said.

These centers are essential, and people from various walks of life are contributing to the effort, said the RSS chief.

Saints go into forests, preach to the people, and make whatever arrangements are required for their lives, he said. “They do not convert people. They make everyone stay firm in their religion. By becoming firm in one’s religion, other troubles do not arise. Our religion, Sanatan Dharma, does not harbour ill will for anyone,” Bhagwat said.

He said that a lack of religion could lead people to turn to drugs and alcohol, ultimately destroying their lives.

“Ours is a country of religion. Our country rises when religious conduct fills society. The whole world looks to us for this. It is our job to strengthen such centres. Doing so will ensure our welfare, service to the nation and welfare of the entire humanity,” he added.

Bhagwat said festivals and daily worship at temples also contribute to the economy.

“Now you must have heard how many trillion dollars were generated in Maha Kumbh. We are not the people who do business in the name of religion. That is why we did not talk about it until now. However, if we have to explain to the world, then we have to speak their language,” he said.

He said crores of devotees visited the Triveni Sangam to take a holy dip despite facing inconveniences.

“Because this is a matter of religion, and everyone believes it will originate from India, the country must uphold its spiritual legacy by living righteously and staying true to its values. For this reason, centers like the ones Swamiji is running are essential,” he said. PTI KA PD NR