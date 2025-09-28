Dharma has kept India united: Vice President Radhakrishnan

Patna, Sep 28 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday asserted it was the concept of "dharma" that kept the country united, despite its people speaking "different languages".

He made the remark in his address during the valedictory function here of Unmesha International Literature Festival, organised by Sahitya Akademi in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Culture.

"One dignitary from Europe once asked me how India remains united despite having no common language. I replied that the people here may speak in different languages, but they remain united through the concept of dharma," Radhakrishnan said.

He also repudiated the notion that "democracy is a Western concept", pointing out that "2,500 years ago, this land of Bihar saw the powerful Maurya empire on one hand and also became the birthplace of Vaishali, the ancient republic".

"'Unmesha' signifies the awakening of new ideas, narratives, and perspectives, celebrating diversity in thought and bridging divides of language, culture, geography, and ideology," he said.

Radhakrishnan expressed confidence that ‘Unmesha’ will continue to be a cornerstone of literary culture, inspiring future generations of writers, thinkers, and readers.

He also spoke at length about the rich cultural heritage of Bihar, which, in ancient times, witnessed the spiritual renaissance brought about by Lord Buddha and Mahavira, and housed seats of learning at Nalanda and Vikramshila, which attracted scholars from far and wide.

The vice president also recalled the 'Champaran Satyagrah' led by Mahatma Gandhi and voiced his appreciation for the state's folk culture, as reflected in ‘Madhubani’ paintings and the Chhath festival.

Radhakrishnan, who was on his first visit to the state since becoming the vice president, was received warmly at the airport by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha.

In his address, Radhakrishnan called Khan "an old friend, since the days when both of us were members of Parliament".

Radhakrishnan, who, on his way to the venue, made a brief halt and paid floral tributes to a statue of legendary socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan, recounted his own association with the 'Loknayak'.

"I had immersed myself, at the age of 19, in the Sampoorna Kranti movement launched by Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan. I went on to become a district general secretary of the movement for total revolution," said Radhakrishnan, who had started off as a volunteer of the RSS in his native state of Tamil Nadu.

The vice president winded up his day-long tour of Bihar by offering prayers at a famous shrine of Goddess Durga in Muzaffarpur, about 65 kms from the state capital. PTI SUK NAC RBT