Dharma will prevail ultimately, says Delhi CM attending Dussehra celebrations

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Despite rain, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday joined Dussehra celebrations across the city.

Gupta attended festivities at Ramlila Ground in Pitampura area under her Shalimar Bagh constituency and performed the ceremonial torching of the effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad.

"The message of the day is that dharma will prevail at last. Adharm, or evil, will be defeated ultimately," she said at the programme.

Greeting people, the chief minister said that Lord Ram should be born again to end all social evils. "May Lord Ram ready you for every battle for defending dharma," she said.

Gupta also took part in Dussehra festivities at other places in the city. PTI VIT RUK RUK