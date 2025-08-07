Dharmasthala case: Actor Prakash Raj condemns attack on YouTubers

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Aug 7 (PTI) Actor Prakash Raj has strongly condemned the attack on YouTubers, who were reporting from Dharmasthala, amid an ongoing probe by the SIT into the alleged mass burial case.

Four men, representing three YouTube channels, including a cameraman, were attacked by a large mob near Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday evening. They were attacked for defaming Dharmasthala, police sources said.

In a video message posted on social media, actor Prakash Raj said, "In Dharmasthala, journalists reporting for justice for Soujanya murder were attacked, which is condemnable. Because of these goons, Dharmasthala is getting a bad name. What upsets these goons when it is asked why Soujanya died such a tragic death? It increases the doubt why they are doing this and who are behind them." He urged the police to take action. "I request the police to arrest these goons and try to find out the truth. People should understand that seeking truth and justice is our right." Soujanya, a college student, was found dead in 2012 in Dharmasthala town. Demands for justice in the case have resurfaced in recent weeks with growing public demand, particularly on social media platforms.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the state government, is probing allegations of mass murder, rape, and illegal burials in Dharmasthala over the past two decades. PTI GMS KH