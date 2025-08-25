Dharmasthala case: Cong govt rejects call for NIA probe, asks BJP not to politicise it

Bengaluru, Aug 25 (PTI) The ruling Congress on Monday turned down the opposition BJP's demand for a NIA probe into Dharmasthala case and requested the saffron party not to politicise the matter.

The BJP state unit also announced holding one more ‘Dharmasthala Chalo’ on September 1. This will be apart from the one carried out on Monday by a few party legislators and leaders.

A controversy erupted after a complainant, later identified as C N Chinnaiah and arrested on charges of perjury, claimed burying a number of bodies, including those of women with signs of sexual assault, in Dharmasthala over a period of time, with the implications pointing towards the administrators of the local temple.

Following a statement by the complainant, the Karnataka government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), about a month ago.

The SIT dug up several locations in Dharmasthala, which Chinnaiah had identified as locations where the bodies were buried.

According to state Home Minister G Parameshwara, a skeleton, said to be of a man, was found at one location and a few bones in another place.

On Monday, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra announced launching a statewide ‘Dharmasthala Chalo’ campaign on September 1.

The 'march to Dharmasthala' (Dharmasthala Chalo) will be taken out from all the 224 constituencies, he said in a press conference here.

"The chief minister should hand over the investigation into the Dharmasthala episode to the National Investigation Agency, which will instill faith in the state government among people, especially the devotees of Manjunatha Swamy," the Shikaripura MLA said.

"On September 1, the Dharmasthala Chalo programme is being organised. We are requesting Hindu community to take out the march to Dharmasthala where we will hold a mega public meeting," he added.

The BJP state chief said that people from all the 224 constituencies will go to Dharmasthala.

Vijayendra appealed to the public to join this "impartial and secular movement".

Stating that his party is not using this for political reason, he clarified that it opposed the attack on the Hindu belief system.

According to him, the arrest of Chinnaiah is just a tip of the iceberg.

"Chinnaiah alone cannot do it. There are some big evil forces behind it, which need to be exposed so that such things are not repeated in the state," Vijayendra said.

He charged that the propaganda carried out in the national and international media points to a larger conspiracy.

The BJP leader said that a major disaster would have befallen had Hindu society not waken up in time.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Parameshwara said, "I have said in the Karnataka assembly itself that the truth should come out and people should be apprised of it. Hence, the SIT was formed, which is still investigating." He added that he has taken note of various statements, but truth will not come out of them.

Requesting the BJP not to politicise the matter and make it a religious issue, he said the opposition leaders should stop giving statements and assist in the investigation.

"I feel that the SIT is capable and is doing its job dedicatedly. There is no need for NIA probe. I am getting the matter investigated cautiously by senior police officers," the minister said. PTI GMS GMS KH