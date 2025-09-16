Dharmasthala case: Court rejects bail plea of complainant Chinnaiah

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Sep 16 (PTI) : The Belthangady court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of C N Chinnaiah, who had alleged multiple murders, rapes, and burials in Dharmasthala over the past two decades.

Chinnaiah, who has been in judicial custody in Shivamogga Jail, was produced before the court today. He had sought bail on the grounds of "ill health" and "family responsibilities".

The court, however, declined his application after considering the seriousness of the charges against him.

Chinnaiah was arrested on August 23 by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the charges in connection with the Dharmasthala case. His arrest and interrogation had drawn widespread interest, as his claims formed the basis of the ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in Dharmasthala.

The SIT had questioned him extensively about his statements and the circumstances under which he made the allegations, as it continues its probe into the allegations related to his claims.

Police sources said further investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

Security around the area was stepped up to prevent any law-and-order disturbances.

A controversy erupted after Chinnaiah, who was arrested on charges of perjury, claimed burying a number of bodies, including those of women with signs of sexual assault in Dharmasthala over a period of time, with the implications pointing towards the administrators of a local temple.

The BJP had protested against targeting the temple. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had also warned of action if the complaint was false.