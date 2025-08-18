Dharmasthala case: Karnataka BJP chief demands CM to clarify pressure behind SIT probe

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Monday demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarify who pressured him to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations related to Dharmasthala case.

His statement comes amid ongoing exhumation of bodies based on the claims of an anonymous complainant, who has alleged that he was forced to bury several bodies.

According to Vijayendra, there is a "big conspiracy" against the temple town of Dharmasthala, which houses Manjunathaswamy Temple.

“The Chief Minister had said two weeks ago that he would not form an SIT. The very next day, he changed his stand. Who pressurised Siddaramaiah to constitute the SIT? This is a very important question the Chief Minister himself must answer to the people of Karnataka,” the BJP state chief told reporters.

Alleging that the masked complainant said that he was pressured to speak on the Dharmasthala matter, Vijayendra said it raised serious doubts about the credibility of the case.

He also referred to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s recent remark that a "big conspiracy" was behind the episode and urged him to reveal the names of those involved.

“The way the SIT conducted its probe and the false propaganda was spread, and the way it attracted the attention of state, national and international media, it has hurt crores of devotees of Dharmasthala. The government must explain who the conspirators are and why it was forced to set up an SIT,” Vijayendra said, adding that BJP legislators would seek a reply from Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara on the floor of the House.

Vijayendra alleged that organisations opposed to the Dharmasthala temple were behind the controversy and were also targeting BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh and RSS leaders. He urged the government to investigate the complainant, those behind him, and the groups that “forced” him to file a complaint.

“As devotees of Dharmasthala, it is our duty to protect its sanctity. Before taking this up with our party high command or the Union Home Minister, I am sure devotees will hit the streets if the government takes this matter lightly,” he warned.